Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$98.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$98.5M
Earnings History
Emerald Holding Questions & Answers
When is Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) reporting earnings?
Emerald Holding (EEX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
What were Emerald Holding’s (NYSE:EEX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $74.1M, which missed the estimate of $75.5M.
