Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Emerald Holding
Emerald Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.04 expecting EEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.59% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Emerald Holding downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Emerald Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Emerald Holding was filed on January 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Emerald Holding (EEX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $5.04. The current price Emerald Holding (EEX) is trading at is $3.69, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
