Key Leadership Changes In Cannabis You Should Know About As We Head Into 2024

Indigenous Leaders Lead The Way In Cannabis Regulation

The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) recently hosted its first Indigenous Cannabis Regulators roundtable. The event took place last month during its second annual National Indigenous Cannabis Policy Summit in Washington D.C.

The gathering brought together Indigenous Cannabis Regulators from Tribal Nations and Indigenous-led cannabis organizations across the country to discuss community-oriented approaches to hemp and cannabis regulation and equitable policy reform.

"Through responsible, community-oriented planning, cannabis can provide economic benefits and professional development for Indigenous communities," Rob Pero, founder of ICIA said. "The annual Summit lays the foundation to take action, make our voices heard and exercise sovereignty in regulation."

MJBiz Transitions: Emilie Lewis To Lead Strategic Marketing Efforts

Trade show and media company Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX announced that Emilie Lewis has been promoted to the senior vice president role, overseeing marketing, audience, and content strategy for Marijuana Business Daily. Lewis replaces Pam Moore, who opted to part ways with MJBiz in October.

Before joining MJBiz, Lewis served as vice president of marketing for ASD Market Week, the largest portfolio owned by Emerald, which bought MJBiz on Dec. 31, 2021, the news outlet recently reported.

In September 2022, Lewis assumed the position of vice president of marketing at Emerald, where she was responsible for managing ASD Market Week, IGES, Sports Licensing and Source Direct.

Cannabis Board Shake-Ups

In the meantime, three cannabis companies reported board changes.

MediPharm Labs Corp. LABS MEDIF MLZ announced on Friday that Miriam McDonald has resigned from her position on the board of directors. As a founding board member of MediPharm Labs McDonald has been instrumental in guiding the company through many strategic decisions including, a go-public transaction, establishing leadership in the pharmaceutical cannabis space and multiple strategic capital raises.

With this change, MediPharm Labs will continue with five board members, including four independents. The reduction in the number of board members reflects the overall right-sizing of the business which the Company has aggressively undertaken in 2023.

Rythmia Life Advancement Center, a medically licensed plant medicine-based transformational center, has appointed the renowned comedian Ron White to its board, joining Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Jack Canfield, Martin Luther King III, Toni Ko, Earl Koskie, Dr. Jeff McNairy, César Millán, Gerard Armond Powell, Jerry Powell, Patrick Powell, Brandee Sabella and Kelly Slater.

Lowell Farms Inc. LOWL LOWLF said on Thursday that Brian Shure is stepping down from the company's board for personal reasons.

Two Cannabis Giants Name New CFOs

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF has named Wes Getman as its new chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Getman has over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance in both corporate and advisory roles for private and public companies including Blue Bird Corporation, Grant Thornton, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ryan Blust, who has been serving as interim CFO will resume his duties as vice president of finance, once Getman assumes the CFO role.

Organigram Holdings Inc. OGI OGI announced on Monday that Greg Guyatt CPA, CA, formerly of Phoena Holdings Inc., has been appointed CFO, effective Jan. 8, 2024. Guyatt will lead Organigram's finance and IT divisions and will report directly to Beena Goldenberg, Organigram's CEO.

Other Top Appointments In The Space

Motif Labs, a Canadian cannabis company behind brands including Boxhot, DEBUNK and Boondocks announced recently the appointment of Andrew Litt as the company’s first chief manufacturing officer. Litt is a biochemical engineer whose career in the Canadian automotive sector spans two decades, including experience with the Toyota Production System. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of Brose Canada Inc., a German-based automotive pioneer.

Innocan Pharma Corporation INNO IP INNPF announced the establishment of a specialized team to prepare the company’s submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration for the human application of its LPT CBD platform.

The team is comprised of accomplished drug development and drug approval experts, with specific experience in pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, and successful interaction with the FDA.

The three-member team includes:

Dr. Robert B. Raffa, PhD – an adjunct professor at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy and professor emeritus at Temple University School of Pharmacy.

Dr. Kory J. Engelke, PhD, DABT, brings more than 26 years of drug development/regulatory experience. He is an experienced pharmacologist and board-certified toxicologist with demonstrated proficiency in the design, implementation, interpretation, reporting, and defense of nonclinical and clinical studies and strategies to worldwide regulatory bodies and potential business partners.

Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi Jr., MD, the co-founder and chief operating officer of NEMA Research Inc. and a senior partner at Naples Anesthesia and Pain Associates, Inc. Pergolizzi is an internationally renowned perioperative and pain specialist, well-versed in the multiplicity of issues confronting patients and caregivers in acute and chronic pain.

