Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Edap TMS
The latest price target for Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting EDAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Edap TMS maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Edap TMS, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Edap TMS was filed on November 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Edap TMS (EDAP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $11.00. The current price Edap TMS (EDAP) is trading at is $6.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
