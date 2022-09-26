Why NanoVibronix Shares Surged Over 25%; Here Are 82 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares surged 92.1% to settle at $52.89 on Friday.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares climbed 46.4% to close at $0.3750 on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma, said on Sept. 15, that the company received letter from the Nasdaq that co. has been granted 180-day extension to March 13, 2023 to regain compliance.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 39.3% to settle at $1.63 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares climbed 38.3% to settle at $3.18 following news the company will collaborate with an LG unit to form a North American supply chain for lithium.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation CO shares climbed 34.6% to close at $2.9876.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL climbed 32.1% to close at $8.28.
- Sonendo, Inc. SONX surged 30.1% to close at $1.18. Sonendo announced a private placement of common stock and pre-funded warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of $63 million led by a consortium of new and existing investors.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX climbed 28.8% to close at $1.21.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV gained 25.2% to settle at $0.54 after the company announced its UroShield has been approved for sale by the U.K.'s National Health System's internal supply organization, NHS Supply Chain, through a new contract.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX jumped 19.8% to close at $2.91.
- Trio-Tech International TRT rose 19.6% to close at $4.88. Trio-Tech Intl posted Q4 earnings of $0.19 per share.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 18.6% to close at $0.1060 after the company announced a distribution agreement in the Baltic Region. The company will sell T2Dx Instruments, along with T2Bacteria, T2Candida and T2Resistance Panels through the distributor.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX surged 15.4% to settle at $1.15. The company reported in Form4 Filing Director Randal Chase bought 10k shares at an average price of $1.10 per share.
- Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE gained 13% to settle at $1.30. Rave Restaurant Group reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year to $2.82 million.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC gained 12.7% to close at $0.9135. ABVC BioPharma issued ADHD Phase II Part 2 clinical study update.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS surged 11.3% to close at $6.43.
- HHG Capital Corporation HHGC shares gained 11.2% to settle at $11.40.
- Inhibrx, Inc. INBX rose 11% to close at $14.76.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 10.8% to settle at $5.85.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI jumped 9.1% to close at $2.65.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT gained 8.4% to close at $0.3381 after surging around 45% on Thursday.
- 374Water, Inc. SCWO rose 6.8% to close at $2.99.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 6.3% to settle at $0.4831 after declining 7% on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics recently discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX gained 6.2% to close at $0.1697.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ rose 3.1% to close at $330.00. BMO Capital upgraded Domino's Pizza from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- Ucommune International Ltd UK shares tumbled 4.13% to close at $3.00.
- Presto Automation, Inc. PRST shares dipped 40% to settle at $3.00 on Friday. Presto Automation recently completed its previously announced business combination with Ventoux CCM Acquisition.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN shares dipped 35.8% to close at $1.38 on Friday Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector traded lower following Wednesday'd Fed decision..
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW dipped 33.8% to close at $0.0442 on friday. Color Star Technology, announced on September 23, 2022, that it will effect a 40-for-1 reverse share split of its ordinary shares.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI dipped 32.7% to settle at $0.4274 on Friday after the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 9-4 that the current benefits of poziotinib did not outweigh its risks.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV fell 32.5% to close at $1.31 after the company announced pricing of a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares tumbled 31.8% to close at $4.50 on Friday after the company received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- View, Inc. VIEW fell 31.7% to close at $1.38.
- CohBar, Inc. CWBR fell 29.8% to settle at $2.95. CohBar recently announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE fell 29.2% to close at $0.7501.
- Artivion, Inc. AORT dropped 28.1% to close at $13.31 after the company announced that it has stopped the PROACT Xa clinical trial.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT fell 27.9% to close at $0.5099. Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector traded lower following Wednesday's Fed decision
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 23.9% to close at $0.27 after surging over 46% on Thursday.
- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited EEIQ dropped 23.2% to settle at $1.11.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO declined 23% to settle at $0.2004.
- Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR fell 22.6% to close at $7.11.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF dipped 22.4% to close at $2.11.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI declined 22.3% to settle at $2.62. CASI Pharmaceuticals announced exit of Juventas Investment to strengthen balance sheet.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL fell 20.8% to settle at $0.4965.
- Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO declined 19.8% to close at $0.4778.
- RenovoRx, Inc. RNXT dropped 19.5% to close at $1.8350. RenovoRx recently appointed Angela Gill Nelms as Chief Operating Officer.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM declined 19.5% to settle at $5.57. InMed reported FY22 net loss of $33.17 per share compared to a net loss of $37.96 per share year over year.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares fell 19.2% to close at $1.39 after declining 7% on Thursday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA declined 18% to close at $41.87 after the company reported it has not received any "termination letter" or the like from any government agency regarding any confidential requests for corporate information and documents.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC fell 17.8% to settle at $0.1561.
- Scholastic Corporation SCHL dipped 17.2% to settle at $33.42. Sasha Quinton, President at Scholastic, reported a large insider buy on September 22, according to a new SEC filing.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN fell 16.4% to close at $10.86.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL dropped 15.5% to close at $0.55. EzFill announced expansion to Jacksonville.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 15.5% to settle at $2.34. Tellurian received notice of termination from Shell from LNG Sale And Purchase Agreements 1 And 2 Between Driftwood LNG and Shell, according to Reuters.
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX dipped 15.1% to close at $17.15.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN declined 15% to settle at $0.34.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR dipped 14% to close at $94.40.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN fell 13.8% to close at $0.55.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. NEX dropped 13.7% to close at $6.88.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI fell 13.4% to settle at $0.4694. Petros Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS fell 13.4% to settle at $4.92. Shares of several oil & gas companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and increased fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT dropped 12.8% to close at $4.5014.
- Equitrans Midstream Corporation ETRN fell 12.8% to close at $8.12.
- Oil States International, Inc. OIS dipped 12.7% to close at $3.66.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON dropped 12.4% to close at $0.3050.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 12.1% to close at $4.14 following reports that the company is looking to raise fresh capital. Credit Suisse recently denied that it is exiting the US market, Bloomberg said.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS fell 11.8% to close at $7.33. Benchmark maintained Steelcase with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16 to $12.
- APA Corporation APA dropped 11.4% to close at $32.87.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP fell 11.2% to close at $35.48. Shares of several oil & gas companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and increased fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR fell 10.4% to close at $1.55.
- Vaccinex, Inc. VCNX dropped 10.3% to close at $0.4792.
- Taseko Mines Limited TGB shares fell 10.1% to settle at $1.16.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY dropped 10.1% to close at $18.97.
- Edap Tms SA EDAP shares fell 10% to close at $7.71 after the company priced a roughly 2.66 million ADS public offering at $7.50 per ADS.
- Suncor Energy Inc. SU dropped 9.9% to close at $27.20.
- SM Energy Company SM dipped 9.6% to close at $35.94. Shares of several energy companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.
- Cellectis S.A. CLLS fell 9% to close at $2.44. Cellectis, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE fell 8.5% to close at $43.17. Shares of several oil & gas companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and increased fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.
- Sphere 3D Corp. ANY fell 8.3% to close at $0.4952. Sphere 3D recently provided Bitcoin production and mining updates for August 2022.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell 7.3% to close at $12.37.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation COST fell 4.3% to close at $466.40. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday.
- FedEx Corporation FDX fell 3.4% to close at $149.33. FedEx said its adjusted earnings per share dropped to $3.44 for the quarter ended Aug 31 compared to $4.37 in the year-ago period, while revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22 billion. FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2023. The company said it plans to repurchase $1 billion of its common stock in the second quarter.
