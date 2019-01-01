Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$14.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13M
Edap TMS Questions & Answers
When is Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) reporting earnings?
Edap TMS (EDAP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Edap TMS’s (NASDAQ:EDAP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.4M, which missed the estimate of $10.4M.
