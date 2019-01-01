Echo Therapeutics (OTC:ECTE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Echo Therapeutics
The latest price target for Echo Therapeutics (OTC: ECTE) was reported by Feltl & Co. on November 26, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.35 expecting ECTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4674900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Echo Therapeutics (OTC: ECTE) was provided by Feltl & Co., and Echo Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Echo Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Echo Therapeutics was filed on November 26, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 26, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $9.35. The current price Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) is trading at is $0.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
