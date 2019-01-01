QQQ
Range
0.95 - 1.08
Vol / Avg.
35.2K/45.6K
Div / Yield
0.27/26.06%
52 Wk
0.27 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
17.4M
Payout Ratio
47.22
Open
1.04
P/E
7.22
EPS
0.08
Shares
17.6M
Outstanding
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust which owns royalty interests in natural gas properties. The underlying properties of the company include working interest owned by Energy Corporation of America and the Private Investors in the Marcellus Shale formation in Greene County, Pennsylvania arising under leases and farm-out agreements related to properties.

Analyst Ratings

ECA Marcellus Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ECA Marcellus Trust (ECTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ECA Marcellus Trust (OTC: ECTM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ECA Marcellus Trust's (ECTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ECA Marcellus Trust.

Q

What is the target price for ECA Marcellus Trust (ECTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ECA Marcellus Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for ECA Marcellus Trust (ECTM)?

A

The stock price for ECA Marcellus Trust (OTC: ECTM) is $0.99 last updated Today at 8:32:39 PM.

Q

Does ECA Marcellus Trust (ECTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECA Marcellus Trust.

Q

When is ECA Marcellus Trust (OTC:ECTM) reporting earnings?

A

ECA Marcellus Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ECA Marcellus Trust (ECTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ECA Marcellus Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does ECA Marcellus Trust (ECTM) operate in?

A

ECA Marcellus Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.