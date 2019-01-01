Electrolux Professional AB is a provider of food service, beverage, and laundry solutions, serving a wide range of customers globally, from restaurants and hotels to healthcare, educational and other service facilities. The company's products include Combi ovens; Boiling & braising pans; Fry tops; Slicers & food processors; Planetary mixers; Vacuum packers & sealers; Refrigerated counters; Blast chillers; Waste management systems; Coffee grinders; hot, cold, and frozen beverages dispensers; Beer dispensing systems; and others. Its geographical segments are Europe; Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa; and the Americas, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Europe.