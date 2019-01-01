QQQ
Electrolux Professional AB is a provider of food service, beverage, and laundry solutions, serving a wide range of customers globally, from restaurants and hotels to healthcare, educational and other service facilities. The company's products include Combi ovens; Boiling & braising pans; Fry tops; Slicers & food processors; Planetary mixers; Vacuum packers & sealers; Refrigerated counters; Blast chillers; Waste management systems; Coffee grinders; hot, cold, and frozen beverages dispensers; Beer dispensing systems; and others. Its geographical segments are Europe; Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa; and the Americas, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Europe.

Electrolux Professional Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electrolux Professional (ECTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electrolux Professional (OTCGM: ECTXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Electrolux Professional's (ECTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electrolux Professional.

Q

What is the target price for Electrolux Professional (ECTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electrolux Professional

Q

Current Stock Price for Electrolux Professional (ECTXF)?

A

The stock price for Electrolux Professional (OTCGM: ECTXF) is $6.8914 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:48:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electrolux Professional (ECTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electrolux Professional.

Q

When is Electrolux Professional (OTCGM:ECTXF) reporting earnings?

A

Electrolux Professional does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electrolux Professional (ECTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electrolux Professional.

Q

What sector and industry does Electrolux Professional (ECTXF) operate in?

A

Electrolux Professional is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.