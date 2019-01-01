ñol

Eventbrite
(NYSE:EB)
12.49
0.65[5.49%]
At close: May 27
12.50
0.0100[0.08%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low12.08 - 12.5
52 Week High/Low10.21 - 22.52
Open / Close12.08 / 12.5
Float / Outstanding79M / 97.7M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 973.3K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float79M

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eventbrite reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$55.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$55.9M

Earnings Recap

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eventbrite beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $28.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eventbrite's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.18 -0.34 -0.37
EPS Actual -0.18 -0.18 -0.22 -0.37
Revenue Estimate 55.99M 53.89M 39.82M 24.47M
Revenue Actual 59.64M 53.37M 46.31M 27.82M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eventbrite using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Eventbrite Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) reporting earnings?
A

Eventbrite (EB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.78, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Eventbrite’s (NYSE:EB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $73.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

