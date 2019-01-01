Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eventbrite beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $28.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eventbrite's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.18
|-0.34
|-0.37
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.22
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|55.99M
|53.89M
|39.82M
|24.47M
|Revenue Actual
|59.64M
|53.37M
|46.31M
|27.82M
