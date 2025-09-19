Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of Sept. 19, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

GrafTech International Ltd EAF

On Aug. 18, GrafTech announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. The company's stock gained around 32% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $25.30.

RSI Value: 70.1

70.1 EAF Price Action: Shares of GrafTech International gained 5.4% to close at $12.70 on Thursday.

Shares of GrafTech International gained 5.4% to close at $12.70 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 81.63 Momentum score.

Ameresco Inc AMRC

Ameresco will announce third quarter 2025 financial results on Nov. 3. The company's stock gained around 39% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $39.68.

RSI Value: 79.5

79.5 AMRC Price Action: Shares of Ameresco gained 7.7% to close at $31.27 on Thursday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock