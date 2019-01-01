DSP Group Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, delivering system solutions that combine semiconductors and software with reference designs. It provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT, Wi-Fi, PSTN, and VoIP technologies with state-of-the-art application processors. It also enables converged voice and data connectivity across diverse and enterprise consumer products, from cordless and VoIP phones to home gateways and connected multimedia screens. The company operates in three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, and others.