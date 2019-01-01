QQQ
AQRU PLC is an investment company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi is a disruptive technology that uses the blockchain and cryptocurrencies to remove financial intermediaries from transactions creating a more efficient and secure way of providing financial services.

AQRU Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AQRU (DSPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AQRU (OTCEM: DSPHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AQRU's (DSPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AQRU.

Q

What is the target price for AQRU (DSPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AQRU

Q

Current Stock Price for AQRU (DSPHF)?

A

The stock price for AQRU (OTCEM: DSPHF) is $0.029344 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 16:13:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AQRU (DSPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AQRU.

Q

When is AQRU (OTCEM:DSPHF) reporting earnings?

A

AQRU does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AQRU (DSPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AQRU.

Q

What sector and industry does AQRU (DSPHF) operate in?

A

AQRU is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.