Danimer Scientific
(NYSE:DNMR)
4.77
0.28[6.24%]
At close: May 27
4.60
-0.1700[-3.56%]
After Hours: 6:48PM EDT
Day High/Low4.56 - 4.8
52 Week High/Low3.09 - 29.5
Open / Close4.56 / 4.76
Float / Outstanding90.2M / 101.1M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 2.9M
Mkt Cap482.3M
P/E22.67
50d Avg. Price4.89
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float90.2M

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Danimer Scientific reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$14.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.7M

Earnings Recap

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Danimer Scientific beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $1.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 19.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Danimer Scientific's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.08 -0.07 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.12 0.08 0.37 -1.12
Revenue Estimate 17.87M 14.56M 11.80M 12.00M
Revenue Actual 17.73M 13.37M 14.47M 13.18M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Danimer Scientific using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Danimer Scientific Questions & Answers

Q
When is Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) reporting earnings?
A

Danimer Scientific (DNMR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.31, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.

Q
What were Danimer Scientific’s (NYSE:DNMR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $12M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

