Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Danimer Scientific beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $1.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 19.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Danimer Scientific's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.12 0.08 0.37 -1.12 Revenue Estimate 17.87M 14.56M 11.80M 12.00M Revenue Actual 17.73M 13.37M 14.47M 13.18M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.