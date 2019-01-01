Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Danimer Scientific
The latest price target for Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting DNMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 414.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Danimer Scientific initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Danimer Scientific, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Danimer Scientific was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Danimer Scientific (DNMR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Danimer Scientific (DNMR) is trading at is $4.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
