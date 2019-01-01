Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.910
Quarterly Revenue
$206.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$206.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Delek Logistics Partners using advanced sorting and filters.
Delek Logistics Partners Questions & Answers
When is Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) reporting earnings?
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.69.
What were Delek Logistics Partners’s (NYSE:DKL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $126.8M, which missed the estimate of $142.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.