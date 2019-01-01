Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners
The latest price target for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting DKL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.95% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Delek Logistics Partners maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Delek Logistics Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Delek Logistics Partners was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $47.00 to $46.00. The current price Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) is trading at is $56.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
