Why Saratoga Investment Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 94 cents per share.

Saratoga Investment shares jumped 7.9% to $25.43 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Carmell Corporation CTCX rose 52.5% to $0.5118 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday.

Losers

Paltalk, Inc. PALT shares dipped 20.2% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Tuesday.

