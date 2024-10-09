Why Saratoga Investment Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 94 cents per share.
Saratoga Investment shares jumped 7.9% to $25.43 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Carmell Corporation CTCX rose 52.5% to $0.5118 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday.
- WW International, Inc. WW rose 42.4% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. WW shares jumped 47% on Tuesday after the company announced the addition of compounded semaglutide into its offering.
- Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM gained 31.1% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after Rio Tinto RIO announced plans to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction for $5.85 per share.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR shares rose 20.3% to $0.8850 in pre-market trading. Tang Capital Management disclosed a 9.9% active stake in Kezar Life Sciences with 7.2 million shares acquired for $5.6 million.
- iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT shares gained 16.1% to $0.4150 in pre-market trading. iCoreConnect recently announced it acquired substantially all of the assets of the Healthcare Circle of Excellence..
- PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY shares surged 12% to $0.80 in pre-market trading.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI shares jumped 10.2% to $0.3449 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
- IN8bio, Inc. INAB gained 9.5% to $0.2466 in pre-market trading after dipping around 12% on Tuesday.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI rose 7.5% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Paltalk, Inc. PALT shares dipped 20.2% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Tuesday.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK shares declined 19.6% to $1.76 in pre-market trading.
- Moolec Science SA MLEC fell 19.2% to $0.7100 in today's pre-market trading. The company recently reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
- LeddarTech Holdings Inc LDTC shares fell 18.7% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.
- Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. NMHI fell 17% to $0.1632 in pre-market trading after gaining 45% on Tuesday.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO shares declined 15.8% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.
- Royalty Management Holding Corporation RMCO shares fell 14.7% to $0.7865 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares fell 14.2% to $2.37 after jumping 52% on Tuesday.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL fell 10.2% to $40.11 in pre-market trading. Delek Logistics Partners priced its public offering of 3,846,153 common units at $39 per unit.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR declined 7.3% to $8.92 in pre-market trading after dipping around 16% on Tuesday.
