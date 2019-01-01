Donaldson (NYSE:DCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 2
EPS
$0.570
Quarterly Revenue
$802.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$802.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Donaldson using advanced sorting and filters.
Donaldson Questions & Answers
When is Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) reporting earnings?
Donaldson (DCI) is scheduled to report earnings on June 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 2, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Donaldson’s (NYSE:DCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $608.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.