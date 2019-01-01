ñol

Donaldson
(NYSE:DCI)
52.45
0.67[1.29%]
At close: May 27
52.47
0.0200[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low52 - 52.86
52 Week High/Low48.14 - 69.35
Open / Close52.17 / 52.47
Float / Outstanding123.1M / 123.6M
Vol / Avg.284.7K / 437.1K
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E20.99
50d Avg. Price51.11
Div / Yield0.92/1.75%
Payout Ratio34.8
EPS0.58
Total Float123.1M

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI), Dividends

Donaldson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Donaldson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.60%

Annual Dividend

$0.88

Last Dividend

Feb 11

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Donaldson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Donaldson (DCI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Donaldson (DCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Donaldson ($DCI) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Donaldson (DCI) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Donaldson (DCI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Donaldson (DCI) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.23

Q
What is the dividend yield for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)?
A

The most current yield for Donaldson (DCI) is 1.85% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

