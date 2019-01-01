QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.51 - 14.27
Vol / Avg.
10.9M/10.8M
Div / Yield
0.48/3.40%
52 Wk
14.05 - 37.63
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
36.01
Open
14.13
P/E
10.52
EPS
-0.4
Shares
373.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 11:39AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates nearly 3,000 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 600 stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gap Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gap (GPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gap's (GPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gap (GPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gap (NYSE: GPS) was reported by B of A Securities on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting GPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.13% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gap (GPS)?

A

The stock price for Gap (NYSE: GPS) is $13.575 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gap (GPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Gap (NYSE:GPS) reporting earnings?

A

Gap’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Gap (GPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gap.

Q

What sector and industry does Gap (GPS) operate in?

A

Gap is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.