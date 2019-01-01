Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 17
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$822.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$822.6M
Earnings History
Designer Brands Questions & Answers
When is Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) reporting earnings?
Designer Brands (DBI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 30, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.29.
What were Designer Brands’s (NYSE:DBI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $680.4M, which beat the estimate of $666.2M.
