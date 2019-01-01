DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DoorDash missed estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was up $379.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 10.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DoorDash's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.26 -0.21 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.30 -0.30 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 1.28B 1.18B 1.08B 993.32M Revenue Actual 1.30B 1.27B 1.24B 1.08B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.