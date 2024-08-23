DoorDash Delivers Mattresses? College Student Promotion Puts Spotlight On 'Better Sleep'

Leading mattress company Mattress Firm partnered with DoorDash Inc DASH to help deliver "better sleep to college students" and add to the number of items you can now get from many food delivery companies.

What Happened: DoorDash is best known as a food delivery company, which partners with local and national restaurant chains. The company has also expanded its lineup of products it will deliver to people's homes and what it offers its monthly premium members.

The food delivery company teamed up with Mattress Firm ahead of the new college school year for students in an exclusive partnership.

DoorDash will deliver mattresses, bedding and sleep accessories from Mattress Firm's more than 2,300 locations nationwide.

"This collaboration arrives just in time for college back-to-school season, allowing students and parents to easily purchase mattresses," the companies said.

As part of the launch, Mattress Firm is also seeking to find 10 student brand ambassadors that will campaign for the importance of quality sleep nationwide on behalf of the mattress company. These 10 individuals will receive bedroom makeovers, host product giveaways and be content creators for the company.

"Our partnership with DoorDash revolutionizes mattress and bedding delivery, offering on-demand delivery that today's college students have come to expect," Mattress Firm's Chief Digital Officer George Hanson said.

Why It's Important: Just like college students can get food delivered to their door, apartment or house, they can now get mattresses and sleep supplies delivered.

While many mattress companies and home furnishing companies offer delivery, this marks one of the first partnerships with a food delivery company.

Mattress Firm is the national largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer. The company is in the middle of an acquisition attempt from Tempur Sealy International TPX, which is currently being blocked by the FTC.

