Capital Product Partners LP is in the seaborne transportation of cargoes, crude oil, gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, jet fuel and edible oils and dry cargo and containerized goods. Its vessels include; suezmax crude oil tankers, medium-range product tankers, neo panamax container carriers and capsize bulk carrier. Its vessels are capable of carrying a wide range of cargoes, including crude oil, refined oil products (such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel), edible oils and certain chemicals, such as ethanol, as well as dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.