QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.23 - 15.49
Vol / Avg.
8.2K/138.8K
Div / Yield
0.6/3.96%
52 Wk
9.3 - 17
Mkt Cap
295.4M
Payout Ratio
7.78
Open
15.33
P/E
2.95
EPS
2.03
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:34PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 6:19AM
Capital Product Partners LP is in the seaborne transportation of cargoes, crude oil, gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, jet fuel and edible oils and dry cargo and containerized goods. Its vessels include; suezmax crude oil tankers, medium-range product tankers, neo panamax container carriers and capsize bulk carrier. Its vessels are capable of carrying a wide range of cargoes, including crude oil, refined oil products (such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel), edible oils and certain chemicals, such as ethanol, as well as dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.940 0.3400
REV56.280M63.574M7.294M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capital Product Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital Product Partners (CPLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital Product Partners's (CPLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capital Product Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Capital Product Partners (CPLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) was reported by Jefferies on April 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting CPLP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital Product Partners (CPLP)?

A

The stock price for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) is $15.23 last updated Today at 3:31:21 PM.

Q

Does Capital Product Partners (CPLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) reporting earnings?

A

Capital Product Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Capital Product Partners (CPLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital Product Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital Product Partners (CPLP) operate in?

A

Capital Product Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.