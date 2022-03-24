 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Goods Risk Delay As China's Lockdowns Heightens Shipping Port Jams: Bloomberg
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 7:28am   Comments
Share:
US Goods Risk Delay As China's Lockdowns Heightens Shipping Port Jams: Bloomberg
  • The key Chinese ports of Shenzhen and Hong Kong face congestion, which rose to the highest level in five months due to COVID-19 lockdowns. It could pose possible delays to goods heading to the U.S. this summer, reported Bloomberg.
  • Ryan Closser, a director at FourKites, states, “Shenzhen is the second-busiest port next to Shanghai, so we will expect to see significant volume shift to the other ports within China. A couple more weeks of the shutdown may not have a huge disruption, but the longer the area is shut down, the more of a ripple effect it will have.” 
  • With infections in Shanghai still on the rise, measures to combat the virus could affect transporting goods to the world’s biggest port. 
  • Congestion and longer waiting times have been observed at Shenzhen’s Yantian and Shekou container terminals as of Tuesday, shipping carrier CMA CGM SA stated in an advisory to customers.
  • Also Read: China-Europe Rail Lines, The Latest Supply-Chain Issue: Bloomberg
  • With the U.S. seeing container-ship congestion ease in Los Angeles and Long Beach on the West Coast, the lockdowns in China have come at an inopportune time for consumers, Bloomberg notes.
  • Trans-Pacific delays have shifted mainly to Asia, with China seeing 14% more vessels than a median count from April 2021. Ships in the U.S. are 6.2% less than the median.
  • Photo by 46173 via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPLP + DSX)

Diana Shipping Inks Sale, Leaseback Agreement For m/v Florida Vessel
Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Cargill For Artemis Vessel
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
Tanker Shares Jump As War Rages; Other Shipping Shares Mixed
Diana Shipping Inks Time Charter Contract With Cargill For Santa Barbara Vessel
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com