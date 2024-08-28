This Moderna Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Citigroup analyst Douglas Irwin upgraded the rating for Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $44 to $45. Delek Logistics Partners shares fell 0.4% to close at $38.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya upgraded Concentrix Corporation CNXC from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $65 to $85. Concentrix shares rose 0.9% to close at $72.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Yifeng Liu upgraded the rating for Moderna, Inc. MRNA from Reduce to Hold and announced a price target of $82. Moderna shares fell 3.3% to close at $78.98 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Bastian Synagowitz upgraded ArcelorMittal S.A. MT from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $29 to $31. ArcelorMittal shares gained 0.3% to settle at $23.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Peter Arment upgraded the rating for AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $161 to $220. AeroVironment shares rose 6.1% to close at $177.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
