QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/79.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.92 - 2.45
Mkt Cap
61M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
60.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 5:29PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Steel Connect Inc is a diversified holding company. The company's operating segment include Direct Marketing and Supply Chain. It generates maximum revenue from the Direct Marketing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in China; Netherlands, and others. The company serves clients in various industries including consumer electronics, communications, computing, software, storage, and retail industries.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.330
REV125.413M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Steel Connect Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Steel Connect (STCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Steel Connect's (STCN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Steel Connect (STCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Steel Connect

Q

Current Stock Price for Steel Connect (STCN)?

A

The stock price for Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) is $1.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Steel Connect (STCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Steel Connect.

Q

When is Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) reporting earnings?

A

Steel Connect’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Steel Connect (STCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Steel Connect.

Q

What sector and industry does Steel Connect (STCN) operate in?

A

Steel Connect is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.