Caladrius Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease. The company's product candidates include: CLBS119, for the repair of lung damage found in patients with severe COVID-19 infection who experienced respiratory failure, clinical trial to be initiated in 3Q2020 (USA); CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE (Japan) and ATMP (Europe) designations, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia based on an ongoing clinical trial (Japan); CLBS16, subject of the completed proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical and planned Phase 2B (U.S.A.); and CLBS14, a Phase 3 ready clinical program in no option refractory disabling angina and recipient of a RMAT designation (USA).