Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 9.78
Mkt Cap
207.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.22
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
Colombier Acquisition Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company.

Colombier Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colombier Acquisition (CLBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colombier Acquisition (NYSE: CLBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colombier Acquisition's (CLBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colombier Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Colombier Acquisition (CLBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colombier Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Colombier Acquisition (CLBR)?

A

The stock price for Colombier Acquisition (NYSE: CLBR) is $9.63 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:29:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colombier Acquisition (CLBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colombier Acquisition.

Q

When is Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) reporting earnings?

A

Colombier Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colombier Acquisition (CLBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colombier Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Colombier Acquisition (CLBR) operate in?

A

Colombier Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.