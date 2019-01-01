Charmt Stock (OTC:CHMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Charmt
Charmt Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Charmt (OTCPK: CHMT) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 16, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting CHMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3938.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Charmt (OTCPK: CHMT) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Charmt upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Charmt, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Charmt was filed on March 16, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Charmt (CHMT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Charmt (CHMT) is trading at is $0.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.