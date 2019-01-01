ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Charmt
(OTCPK:CHMT)
$0.52
At close: Mar 8
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low0.52 - 0.52Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding870.6K / 3.9M
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap2MP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0Total Float-

Charmt Stock (OTC:CHMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Charmt

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Charmt Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Charmt (CHMT)?
A

The latest price target for Charmt (OTCPK: CHMT) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 16, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting CHMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3938.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Charmt (CHMT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Charmt (OTCPK: CHMT) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Charmt upgraded their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Charmt (CHMT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Charmt, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Charmt was filed on March 16, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2013.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Charmt (CHMT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Charmt (CHMT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Charmt (CHMT) is trading at is $0.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.