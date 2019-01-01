ñol

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg
(NASDAQ:CERE)
27.25
0.29[1.08%]
At close: May 27
27.25
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low24.53 - 27.45
52 Week High/Low12.01 - 46.16
Open / Close27.04 / 27.25
Float / Outstanding38.3M / 148.3M
Vol / Avg.502K / 424.3K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price30.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.46
Total Float38.3M

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings Recap

 

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.45% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) reporting earnings?
A

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (CERE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which beat the estimate of $-0.45.

Q
What were Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg’s (NASDAQ:CERE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

