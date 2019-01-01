QQQ
Ceres Global Ag Corp is engaged in the agricultural, energy, and industrial supply chains through sourcing, storing, transporting, and marketing of commodity-based products and raw materials. It has three operating segments. The Grain segment, which is the key revenue driver, is engaged in grain procurement and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses. The Supply Chain Services segment utilizes the corporation's facilities to provide logistics services, storage, and transloading for commodities and industrial products. The Seed and Processing segment is engaged in soybean crush, specialty crops blending, birdfeed production, and seed distribution in Western Canada.

Ceres Global Ag Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ceres Global Ag (CERGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceres Global Ag (OTCPK: CERGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceres Global Ag's (CERGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ceres Global Ag.

Q

What is the target price for Ceres Global Ag (CERGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ceres Global Ag

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceres Global Ag (CERGF)?

A

The stock price for Ceres Global Ag (OTCPK: CERGF) is $4.36 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 16:42:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ceres Global Ag (CERGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ceres Global Ag.

Q

When is Ceres Global Ag (OTCPK:CERGF) reporting earnings?

A

Ceres Global Ag does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ceres Global Ag (CERGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceres Global Ag.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceres Global Ag (CERGF) operate in?

A

Ceres Global Ag is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.