Ceres Global Ag Corp is engaged in the agricultural, energy, and industrial supply chains through sourcing, storing, transporting, and marketing of commodity-based products and raw materials. It has three operating segments. The Grain segment, which is the key revenue driver, is engaged in grain procurement and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses. The Supply Chain Services segment utilizes the corporation's facilities to provide logistics services, storage, and transloading for commodities and industrial products. The Seed and Processing segment is engaged in soybean crush, specialty crops blending, birdfeed production, and seed distribution in Western Canada.