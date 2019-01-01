Chembio Diagnostics Inc is a company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. The products of the company include rapid tests for the detection of HIV 1/2 antibodies and a multiplex rapid test for the detection of HIV and syphilis antibodies. The company offered rapid medical tests that are offered in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Latin America and the United States, of which key revenue is derived from Latin America.