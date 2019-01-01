QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Chembio Diagnostics Inc is a company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. The products of the company include rapid tests for the detection of HIV 1/2 antibodies and a multiplex rapid test for the detection of HIV and syphilis antibodies. The company offered rapid medical tests that are offered in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Latin America and the United States, of which key revenue is derived from Latin America.

see more
Chembio Diagnostics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chembio Diagnostics's (CEMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) was reported by Benchmark on June 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CEMI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)?

A

The stock price for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) is $0.933 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chembio Diagnostics.

Q

When is Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) reporting earnings?

A

Chembio Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chembio Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) operate in?

A

Chembio Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.