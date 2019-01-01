QQQ
Range
4.6 - 5.05
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.59 - 16
Mkt Cap
314.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
68M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Gritstone Bio Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing personalized cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. It is building a pipeline of Immunotherapies product candidates for patients with solid tumors, which includes GRANITE, SLATE, BiSAb, among others.

Gritstone Bio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gritstone Bio (GRTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gritstone Bio's (GRTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gritstone Bio (GRTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) was reported by Baird on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting GRTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gritstone Bio (GRTS)?

A

The stock price for Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is $4.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gritstone Bio (GRTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gritstone Bio.

Q

When is Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) reporting earnings?

A

Gritstone Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Gritstone Bio (GRTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gritstone Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Gritstone Bio (GRTS) operate in?

A

Gritstone Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.