Cidara Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:CDTX)
0.4586
0.0177[4.01%]
At close: May 27
0.4559
-0.0027[-0.59%]
After Hours: 5:06PM EDT
Day High/Low0.44 - 0.5
52 Week High/Low0.41 - 2.39
Open / Close0.44 / 0.46
Float / Outstanding68M / 69M
Vol / Avg.368.7K / 270.6K
Mkt Cap31.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.27
Total Float68M

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cidara Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.270

Quarterly Revenue

$7.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.1M

Earnings Recap

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cidara Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.36 -0.08 -0.31
EPS Actual -0.26 -0.37 0.18 -0.39
Revenue Estimate 4.31M 2.94M 18.20M 8.33M
Revenue Actual 7.22M 7.08M 32.86M 2.41M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cidara Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Cidara Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) reporting earnings?
A

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.99, which missed the estimate of $-0.88.

Q
What were Cidara Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:CDTX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

