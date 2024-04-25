Why Teradyne Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. TER rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat first-quarter results and issued strong second-quarter forecast.
Teradyne posted adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, beating market estimates of 33 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $599.819 million versus expectations of $566.310 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Teradyne shares jumped 8.4% to $109.20 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares gained 57.3% to $0.8496 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.
- reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE gained 31.8% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Wednesday.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE climbed 25.9% to $0.3174 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Wednesday.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX gained 23% to $15.11 in pre-market trading after the company announced the divestiture of rezafungin to Mundipharma*, reacquired global development and commercial rights to CD388 and announced $240 million in private placement financing.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX rose 15.4% to $5.56 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported results of Anktiva combined with checkpoint inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Hitek Global Inc. HKIT shares gained 13.3% to $1.53 in pre-market trading.
- Serve Robotics Inc SERV shares gained 9.6% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Wednesday.
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI shares rose 9.1% to $0.099 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Wednesday.
- TAL Education Group TAL shares rose 9.1% to $13.38 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS fell 36% to $6.08 in pre-market trading. Biophytis announced transfer of ADSs to OTC Market.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE declined 22.2% to $0.3307 in pre-market trading. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment received delinquency letter from the Nasdaq.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 18.7% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Wednesday.
- ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL shares fell 14.5% to $0.54 in pre-market trading.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN fell 13.5% to $0.0812 in pre-market trading. iSun shares dipped 38% on Wednesday after the company announced a reverse stock split.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares declined 12.9% to $429.25 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
- BranchOut Food Inc. BOF fell 10.1% to $1.87 pre-market trading. BranchOut Food shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company announced it has expanded its existing relationship with the nation’s largest retailer, which brings the total annualized value of commitments from the retailer to over $8 million.
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 8.4% to $168.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. The company also announced it will acquire HashiCorp.
- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST shares fell 8.3% to $39.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Snap Inc. SNAP fell 5% to $10.53 pre-market trading.
Now Read This: Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Are Set To Fly In April
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.