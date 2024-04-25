Why Teradyne Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. TER rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat first-quarter results and issued strong second-quarter forecast.

Teradyne posted adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, beating market estimates of 33 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $599.819 million versus expectations of $566.310 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Teradyne shares jumped 8.4% to $109.20 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc . ILAG shares gained 57.3% to $0.8496 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.

. gained 31.8% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Wednesday. Nuwellis, Inc . NUWE climbed 25.9% to $0.3174 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Wednesday.

. gained 23% to $15.11 in pre-market trading after the company announced the divestiture of rezafungin to Mundipharma*, reacquired global development and commercial rights to CD388 and announced $240 million in private placement financing. ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX rose 15.4% to $5.56 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported results of Anktiva combined with checkpoint inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer.

shares gained 13.3% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Serve Robotics Inc SERV shares gained 9.6% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Wednesday.

. shares rose 9.1% to $0.099 in pre-market trading after falling 11% on Wednesday. TAL Education Group TAL shares rose 9.1% to $13.38 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.

Losers

Biophytis S.A. BPTS fell 36% to $6.08 in pre-market trading. Biophytis announced transfer of ADSs to OTC Market.

declined 22.2% to $0.3307 in pre-market trading. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment received delinquency letter from the Nasdaq. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 18.7% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Wednesday.

shares fell 14.5% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. iSun, Inc . ISUN fell 13.5% to $0.0812 in pre-market trading. iSun shares dipped 38% on Wednesday after the company announced a reverse stock split.

shares declined 12.9% to $429.25 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results. BranchOut Food Inc . BOF fell 10.1% to $1.87 pre-market trading. BranchOut Food shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company announced it has expanded its existing relationship with the nation’s largest retailer, which brings the total annualized value of commitments from the retailer to over $8 million.

fell 8.4% to $168.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. The company also announced it will acquire HashiCorp. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST shares fell 8.3% to $39.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

