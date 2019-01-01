CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) was reported by Stifel on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting CCLP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.23% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) was provided by Stifel, and CSI Compressco upgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CSI Compressco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CSI Compressco was filed on November 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CSI Compressco (CCLP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $1.00 to $1.50. The current price CSI Compressco (CCLP) is trading at is $1.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
