Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Avis Budget Gr
Avis Budget Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) was reported by Barclays on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $223.00 expecting CAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.96% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) was provided by Barclays, and Avis Budget Gr maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Avis Budget Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Avis Budget Gr was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Avis Budget Gr (CAR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $245.00 to $223.00. The current price Avis Budget Gr (CAR) is trading at is $200.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.