Cadence Bancorp
(NYSE:CADE)
26.83
0.57[2.17%]
At close: May 27
26.83
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low26.3 - 26.84
52 Week High/Low18.45 - 34.24
Open / Close26.35 / 26.83
Float / Outstanding178.6M / 183.5M
Vol / Avg.786.3K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E19.58
50d Avg. Price27.01
Div / Yield0.88/3.28%
Payout Ratio59.12
EPS0.6
Total Float178.6M

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cadence Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$440.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$440.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cadence Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Cadence Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) reporting earnings?
A

Cadence Bancorp (CADE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Cadence Bancorp’s (NYSE:CADE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $108.3M, which beat the estimate of $16.7M.

