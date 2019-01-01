Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$440.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$440.3M
Earnings History
Cadence Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) reporting earnings?
Cadence Bancorp (CADE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Cadence Bancorp’s (NYSE:CADE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $108.3M, which beat the estimate of $16.7M.
