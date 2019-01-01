Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cadence Bancorp
Cadence Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) was reported by RBC Capital on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting CADE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.72% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) was provided by RBC Capital, and Cadence Bancorp maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cadence Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cadence Bancorp was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cadence Bancorp (CADE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $34.00. The current price Cadence Bancorp (CADE) is trading at is $26.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
