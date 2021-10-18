 Skip to main content

Corporacion America Clocks 227.8% Growth In September Passenger Traffic
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
  • Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE: CAAPtotal passenger traffic for September 2021 improved by 227.8% year-over-year and declined 47.7% compared to September 2019.
  • Domestic Passengers increased 300.5% to 2.33 million; International increased by 229.6% to 982 thousand, and Transit Passengers increased by 70.1% to 462 thousand.
  • International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 62.7% and 41.4% from pre-pandemic levels of September 2019.
  • Cargo volume increased by 46.9% Y/Y while dropped 13.1% compared to September 20219, improving sequentially from the 20.5% decline in August.
  • Aircraft movements increased 109.1% Y/Y and declined 32.7% when compared to September 2019.
  • Price Action: CAAP shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $5.69 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: airlines

