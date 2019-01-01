Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Corporacion America
The latest price target for Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CAAP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Corporacion America downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Corporacion America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Corporacion America was filed on April 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Corporacion America (CAAP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Corporacion America (CAAP) is trading at is $6.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
