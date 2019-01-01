Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$258.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$258.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Corporacion America using advanced sorting and filters.
Corporacion America Questions & Answers
When is Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) reporting earnings?
Corporacion America (CAAP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Corporacion America’s (NYSE:CAAP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $397.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.