Franklin Covey Shares Fall After Q1 Results, Joins Theravance Biopharma, Voyager Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 50 points on Friday.
Shares of Franklin Covey Co. FC fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its first quarter.
The company reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents, exceeding estimates of 23 cents per share. Revenue of $68.40 million clocked in above the analyst consensus estimate of $65.88 million.
Franklin Covey affirmed its outlook that adjusted EBITDA will grow to between $54.5 million and $58 million in constant currency in the full year 2024, versus $48.1 million achieved in the same period in 2023.
Franklin Covey shares fell 4.1% to $37.75 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT shares declined 30.1% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after reporting topline results from ARISE-HF Phase 3 study of AT-001 in diabetic cardiomyopathy.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH shares fell 18.4% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from Phase 4 YUPELRI PIFR-2 study. The company said study did not show a statistically significant difference between yupelri and spiriva handihaler on primary endpoint.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR shares tumbled 16.6% to $9.04 in pre-market trading. Voyager Therapeutics priced its public offering of 7,777,778 common shares at $9 per share.
- Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW shares dipped 14.2% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on Steward Health Care. Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt downgraded Medical Properties Trust from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX shares fell 12.2% to $15.03 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO shares declined 12.1% to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Allogene Therapeutics and Foresight Diagnostics disclosed a partnership to develop MRD-based in-vitro diagnostic for use in ALPHA3, the first pivotal trial for frontline consolidation in large B-cell lymphoma.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN shares fell 4.6% to $18.50 in pre-market trading. Dyne Therapeutics priced its $300 million public offering of 17.15 million common stock at $17.50 per share.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. CAAP shares declined 4.4% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
