Franklin Covey Shares Fall After Q1 Results, Joins Theravance Biopharma, Voyager Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. FC fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its first quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents, exceeding estimates of 23 cents per share. Revenue of $68.40 million clocked in above the analyst consensus estimate of $65.88 million.

Franklin Covey affirmed its outlook that adjusted EBITDA will grow to between $54.5 million and $58 million in constant currency in the full year 2024, versus $48.1 million achieved in the same period in 2023.

Franklin Covey shares fell 4.1% to $37.75 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT shares declined 30.1% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after reporting topline results from ARISE-HF Phase 3 study of AT-001 in diabetic cardiomyopathy.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH shares fell 18.4% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from Phase 4 YUPELRI PIFR-2 study. The company said study did not show a statistically significant difference between yupelri and spiriva handihaler on primary endpoint.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR shares tumbled 16.6% to $9.04 in pre-market trading. Voyager Therapeutics priced its public offering of 7,777,778 common shares at $9 per share.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW shares dipped 14.2% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on Steward Health Care. Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt downgraded Medical Properties Trust from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX shares fell 12.2% to $15.03 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO shares declined 12.1% to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Allogene Therapeutics and Foresight Diagnostics disclosed a partnership to develop MRD-based in-vitro diagnostic for use in ALPHA3, the first pivotal trial for frontline consolidation in large B-cell lymphoma.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN shares fell 4.6% to $18.50 in pre-market trading. Dyne Therapeutics priced its $300 million public offering of 17.15 million common stock at $17.50 per share.

shares fell 4.6% to $18.50 in pre-market trading. Dyne Therapeutics priced its $300 million public offering of 17.15 million common stock at $17.50 per share. Corporación América Airports S.A. CAAP shares declined 4.4% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.

