Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 6.69
Mkt Cap
36.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
101.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Bit Brother Ltd formerly Urban Tea Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in specialty tea product distribution and retail business. The company offers trendy tea drinks, light meals, and pastries through its stores. The tea-based beverages include fresh milk tea, fruit tea, and milk cap tea. The light meals include salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos and other healthy options. The pastries include fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, and frosting cakes. Its brands include Buoyance Manor and Your Ladyship Tea. The revenue is generated from the stores operated by the company.

Bit Brother Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bit Brother (BTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bit Brother's (BTB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bit Brother (BTB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bit Brother

Q

Current Stock Price for Bit Brother (BTB)?

A

The stock price for Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BTB) is $0.3589 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bit Brother (BTB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bit Brother.

Q

When is Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) reporting earnings?

A

Bit Brother’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Bit Brother (BTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bit Brother.

Q

What sector and industry does Bit Brother (BTB) operate in?

A

Bit Brother is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.