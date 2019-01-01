|H1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BTB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bit Brother’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO).
There is no analysis for Bit Brother
The stock price for Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BTB) is $0.3589 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bit Brother.
Bit Brother’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bit Brother.
Bit Brother is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.