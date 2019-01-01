BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BlackRock
BlackRock Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $747.00 expecting BLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.54% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and BlackRock maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BlackRock, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BlackRock was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BlackRock (BLK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $905.00 to $747.00. The current price BlackRock (BLK) is trading at is $652.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.