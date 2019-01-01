BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BlackRock beat estimated earnings by 2.66%, reporting an EPS of $10.42 versus an estimate of $10.15, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $628.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.6, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackRock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|9.35
|9.36
|7.64
|9.14
|EPS Actual
|10.95
|10.03
|7.77
|10.18
|Revenue Estimate
|4.90B
|4.61B
|4.30B
|4.30B
|Revenue Actual
|5.05B
|4.82B
|4.40B
|4.48B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BlackRock using advanced sorting and filters.
BlackRock Questions & Answers
BlackRock (BLK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $5.24, which missed the estimate of $5.30.
The Actual Revenue was $3B, which missed the estimate of $3B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.