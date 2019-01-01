ñol

BlackRock
(NYSE:BLK)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher amid overall market optimism following better-than-expected retail earnings and a drop in jobless claims.
652.18
25.58[4.08%]
At close: May 26
652.44
0.2600[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:40PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low631.21 - 652.94
52 Week High/Low582.58 - 973.16
Open / Close631.32 / 652.44
Float / Outstanding149.9M / 151.5M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 961.4K
Mkt Cap98.8B
P/E15.74
50d Avg. Price681.88
Div / Yield19.52/3.12%
Payout Ratio43.39
EPS9.46
Total Float149.9M

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BlackRock reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 13

EPS

$9.520

Quarterly Revenue

$4.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.7B

Earnings Recap

 

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackRock beat estimated earnings by 2.66%, reporting an EPS of $10.42 versus an estimate of $10.15, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $628.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.6, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 9.35 9.36 7.64 9.14
EPS Actual 10.95 10.03 7.77 10.18
Revenue Estimate 4.90B 4.61B 4.30B 4.30B
Revenue Actual 5.05B 4.82B 4.40B 4.48B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BlackRock using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BlackRock Questions & Answers

Q
When is BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reporting earnings?
A

BlackRock (BLK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $5.24, which missed the estimate of $5.30.

Q
What were BlackRock’s (NYSE:BLK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3B, which missed the estimate of $3B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.