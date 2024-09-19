Rezolve AI Limited RZLV shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company commended Microsoft Corporation MSFT and BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK $30 billion investment in AI infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Microsoft partnered with investment company BlackRock and several other partners on a new $30 billion investment fund to target the growing artificial intelligence sector.

The new investment, which adds to Microsoft’s growing bets on the AI space, includes the participation of BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and MGX.

Rezolve AI said it is set to capitalize on the AI infrastructure upgrade, enhancing its proprietary solutions like the Brain Suite, driven by the brainpowa LLM, to advance hyper-personalization in commerce and customer engagement.

The investment by Microsoft and BlackRock underscores AI’s transformative potential on a large scale, positioning Rezolve AI to lead this evolution in the commerce sector.

Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI, said, “The substantial investment by Microsoft and BlackRock into AI infrastructure reflects the accelerating pace of AI adoption across every industry.”

“For companies like Rezolve AI, this investment marks a pivotal shift in the landscape, providing the technological foundation that will allow AI innovators to scale more rapidly and deliver increasingly sophisticated solutions.”

“As a company committed to revolutionizing commerce through our suite of AI products, including Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, we view this as a tremendous opportunity to leverage the evolving infrastructure and collaborate with major players in AI.”

Also, Rezolve AI responded to OpenAI’s new release, “Strawberry.” CEO Daniel M. Wagner emphasized his conviction that the future of AI lies in industry-specific solutions tailored to vertical markets.

