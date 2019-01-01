ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Black Knight
(NYSE:BKI)
68.861
-0.489[-0.71%]
At close: May 26
69.10
0.2390[0.35%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low68.79 - 69.78
52 Week High/Low52 - 84.27
Open / Close69.5 / 68.81
Float / Outstanding134.9M / 156M
Vol / Avg.873.4K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap10.7B
P/E20.83
50d Avg. Price65.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.36
Total Float134.9M

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), Dividends

Black Knight issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Black Knight generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.97%

Annual Dividend

$0.36

Last Dividend

Aug 16, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Black Knight Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Black Knight (BKI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Knight. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on September 16, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Black Knight (BKI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Knight (BKI). The last dividend payout was on September 16, 2013 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Black Knight (BKI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Knight (BKI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on September 16, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)?
A

Black Knight has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Black Knight (BKI) was $0.09 and was paid out next on September 16, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.